Ramp closures scheduled this week on I-81: PennDOT

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced on Monday that there will be nighttime ramp closures this week beginning Monday night at Interstate 81 Exit 90 (Fisher Avenue) in Lebanon County.

Milling and paving will be performed on the ramps were scheduled to begin from 8:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday night and continue through the week until all ramps have been milled and paved.

One ramp will be closed at a time and signed detours will be in place.

This work is part of a project that also consists of base repair, milling and overlay, guide rail replacement, minor drainage, and other miscellaneous construction on Fisher Avenue from Marsanna Lane to Route 72, as well as on portions of Route 72 and Lickdale Road.

New enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $2,294,134 project. All work on the project is expected to be completed by September of 2024.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Ramp closures scheduled on I-81 this week