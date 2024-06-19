Ramp closure, repair work slow Highway 101 traffic over Cuesta Grade

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Highway 101 traffic was brought to a standstill along the Cuesta Grade on Wednesday afternoon as Caltrans workers closed one of the highway’s southbound ramps.

Caltrans shut down the Grand Avenue on-ramp along southbound Highway 101 as part of a planned multi-day closure in the area.

The ramp was expected to be closed Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It would also be closed Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the agency said on X.

The closure was just south of the Monterey Street off ramp in downtown San Luis Obispo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said there was an officer on the scene of the Monterey Street project but that there was not a time estimate for when the ramp would re-open.

Repairs to damages caused by a landslide earlier this year also stalled southbound traffic in the same area along Highway 101.