After ramming ex-girlfriend's car, man is chased by troopers and crashes into bus: Police

A Seaford man has been arrested on multiple felony charges after a domestic incident led to a police pursuit in New Castle County.

Delaware State Police gave the following account:

Troopers stated they were called late Thursday night by a woman reporting that her 20-year-old ex-boyfriend had been following and striking her vehicle multiple times as she drove to state police Troop 2 in Glasgow. The ex-boyfriend's car, a blue Hyundai Sante Fe, continued to hit the victim's car upon arrival at the parking lot of the troop before he climbed on top of her car.

ANOTHER POLICE PURSUIT: He stole a New Castle County patrol car. Did police have any option but to chase?

Officers verbally commanded the man to stop, but he got back into his car and began accelerating. An officer tried to stop him through the open driver's window, leading to the trooper being thrown from the car.

While fleeing, the Hyundai ran into two vehicle barriers and left the parking lot and entered the adjoining William Keene Elementary School property. The man then drove through a metal fence and went toward Pulaski Highway.

The pursuit ended after the man crashed into a DART bus at Route 1 and Route 72. He was apprehended after attempting to flee on foot, and troopers smelled alcohol on him. After a vehicle search, multiple empty liquor bottles were found.

Three troopers were injured, and the man was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and only DART bus rider were uninjured. The officers were treated and released.

DELAWARE CRIME: 7 years after man shot to death in Wilmington, woman charged

The man was sent to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $37,200 cash bond and charged with the felonies of criminal mischief of $5,000 or more, disregarding a police officer signal and resisting arrest with force of violence. He was also charged with six counts of second-degree reckless endangering, resisting arrest, aggressive driving and more.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Domestic altercation leads to police pursuit in New Castle County