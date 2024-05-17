Ramapo man with long criminal history faces prison for forged check, other charges

NEW CITY — A 46-year-old Ramapo man with a long criminal history faces an extended prison sentence, up to life, after being convicted Thursday of multiple charges involving a forged $7,500 check.

A Rockland County Court jury convicted Bernard Salas of eight charges — two felonies along with three misdemeanors and violations — following a trial before Judge Anne Bianchi in the County Courthouse.

Salas faces up to 3 ½ to seven years in state prison on the top count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a signed stolen check, a Rockland District Attorney's Office release said.

However, the judge could sentence Salas to 15 years to life as a mandatory predicate felon, prosecutors said. His criminal record includes four felony convictions and nine misdemeanor convictions.

Rockland County Courthouse in New City

At Salas's sentencing scheduled for Aug. 13, the judge will oversee a predicate felony hearing outlining Salas's previous convictions. The Rockland Probation Department will contribute a report on Salas and a recommendation to the judge.

Incident at a bank

The jury returned guilty verdicts against Salas on eight charges on Thursday, stemming from two incidents.

On July 14, 2023, Salas went into a parked vehicle in a Spring Valley residential driveway and stole a bag containing keys, paperwork, an electric scooter, and expired credit cards, the District Attorney's Office release stated. He then stole air pods from a second vehicle in the driveway.

On Dec. 7, 2023, Salas got arrested after attempting to cash a reported stolen check at a local bank. The blank check had been reported stolen from a car parked in Ramapo on Dec. 6.

The jury accepted prosecution evidence that Salas filled out the check for $7,500 to himself and forged the check owner's name, the release stated.

When he attempted to cash the check, bank employees became suspicious and refused to cash the check. Salas refused to leave the bank and cursed and threatened the employees, who called Ramapo police.

When officers arrived at the bank, Salas continued cursing and threatening the bank staff and officers, who arrested him on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct, the release said.

Salas resisted arrest and spit in the face of one officer. He also scratched and clawed at the hand of another officer, causing the officer to bleed. The incident was captured on video surveillance at the bank, the release said.

The police seized the check. A grand jury later handed up an indictment against Salas.

DA: defendant shows 'clear disregard for the rule of law'

A jury convicted Salas of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and third-degree attempted grand larceny, a felony, plus three misdemeanors and three violations.

Rockland District Attorney Thomas Walsh cited Salas' criminal history.

“The defendant in this case has shown on multiple occasions a clear disregard for the rule of law," Walsh said. "Today's conviction shows the dedication and commitment of law enforcement and our assistant district attorneys to hold individuals accountable for their criminal activities."

Salas was ordered held without bail in the county jail for sentencing.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Rockland jury convicts Bernard Salas stealing and forging $7,500 check