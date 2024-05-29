Ramapo Indian Hills has a new superintendent. The interim was fired without explanation

OAKLAND — The Ramapo Indian Hills Board of Education approved hiring Ronnie Tarchichi as superintendent of schools at a special meeting on Tuesday. He comes from the Pennsauken School District in Camden County.

All board members were present, and the vote was unanimous The appointment was made by title only. Salary and other contract details will be discussed at Thursday's regular meeting, according to Board President Kim Ansh.

The board also voted 7-0-2 to fire Interim Superintendent James Baker, whose contract was due to expire on July 1, without explanation. Board members Audrey Souders and Melissa Kiel abstained. Tarchichi is scheduled to assume his duties in July.

Ronnie Tarchichi was named superintendent of the Ramapo Indian Hills School District at a special meeting Tuesday.

Board members later approved the appointment of Director of Curriculum Melissa Quackenbush as interim superintendent by a 5-4 vote. Voting no were trustees Tom Bogdansky, Brian DeLaite, Aaron Lorenz and Helen Koulikourdis.

Ansh had previously said at the last regular meeting that the appointment of the new superintendent would be made at Thursday's scheduled meeting. There was no explanation given for why there was a special meeting on Tuesday when the district was closed for an extended Memorial Day weekend. The only items listed on the agenda were a closed session and "the board may take action following the executive session on the superintendent position."

Tarchichi grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and described himself as "a product of urban education" when he was hired by the Pennsauken District in 2016. The Camden County school district has 4,828 students in grades pre-K to 12th grade in 10 school buildings. Their Board of Education had approved a four-year extension of Tarchichi's contract through 2029 in February. He previously served as superintendent of the Woodlynne School District from 2013 to 2016,

Tarchichi holds a bachelor's degree in exercise physiology from West Virginia University, a master's in physical education and exercise science and a master's in educational leadership from The College of New Jersey, a master's in biology from Rutgers University and a master's in biomedical science from Rowan University.

Tarchichi will succeed Rui Dionisio, who left the district in November after two years to assume charge of the Fair Lawn School District.

Dionisio was one of four school posts vacated in 2023 during the divided board's ongoing disagreements. The Busch Law Group resigned after three months as general counsel last May, citing "board members weaponizing our legal advice." Business Administrator Thomas Lambe left after two years last July and Director of Curriculum Elizabeth McDermond left in November.

The board's next meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ramapo Indian Hills hires new super, fires interim without explanation