Ramapo Indian Hills community asked to take survey on heels of uneven enrollment report

OAKLAND — A 19-question survey has been posted on the Ramapo Indian Hills website seeking input from students, parents, staff and community members about the district's programs and course offerings.

Responses to the Hanover Research survey are due by June 28 and are only being taken electronically through a link on the district's website rih.org. In a follow-up message Monday, acting Superintendent Melissa Quackenbush advised parents with more than one child in the district to answer questions regarding only one child's outcomes "to avoid skewed data."

"The focus has been on addressing enrollment disparities due to inconsistent programs and course options at the two schools, as well as the downward enrollment trends in the university programs," Quackenbush said Tuesday.

The survey follows a 59-page $11,300 Statistical Forecasting LLC demographic report presented to the district in May on statistical differences and similarities between the two districts.

The Hanover survey questions the responder's familiarity with and opinion of the district's academic programs, both current and potential. There are no questions about extracurricular activities, geographic proximity or other factors affecting which of the two high schools students from three municipalities choose to attend.

"The survey is not meant to measure school choice," Quackenbush said Tuesday. "We are focused on programs and course preferences."

The district provides high school education for students from three neighboring grade school districts in Franklin Lakes, Oakland and Wyckoff, often referred to collectively as the FLOW community. In a rare public education agreement, students from all three municipalities are allowed to choose which of the two high schools they will attend: Indian Hills in Oakland or Ramapo in Franklin Lakes.

As noted in the Statistical Forecasting Study, over time enrollment has become unevenly split between the two schools. Ramapo is operating at 72% capacity with 1,663 students and Indian Hills is operating at 48% capacity with 699 students.

As a result, classes are offered at Ramapo that are not offered at Indian Hills, including economics, accounting and physics, or not at the same levels, such as AP versus honors level classes, or online French classes at Indian Hills. A larger student body also makes it easier to justify more than one section of any subject, making it easier for students to schedule the classes they want to take.

The survey also asks responders from this college-dominated district about interest in vocational subjects and whether students are well-prepared for careers and military as well as college. One question asks which of the 19 "vocational tracks" would be of interest to Ramapo Indian Hills students, including automotive technology and collision repair, welding, carpentry, plumbing, masonry, electrical trades and cosmetology.

Oakland is often considered the "blue collar" municipality of the three. The Statistical Forecasting reports puts the median household income at $204,917 in Franklin Lakes, $184,858 in Wyckoff and $162,848 in Oakland, all substantially above the New Jersey average of $96,346.

