What is Ramadan? And where can you find mosques in Iowa to observe the sacred month?

Ramadan, a sacred monthlong observance, is approaching and it's a time for reflection and increased worship for Muslims.

Iowa has the privilege of being home to the first and oldest-surviving mosque in America, the Mother Mosque of America, according to the State Historical Society of Iowa. The Mother Mosque was built in 1934.

Starting with the late 1890s through the establishing of this mosque, Lebanese immigrants, many of which Muslims, immigrated to Cedar Rapids, according to Iowa PBS.

Here’s what to know about Ramadan.

When is Ramadan 2024?

Ramadan is expected to start on or around March 11 depending on the sighting of the moon, according to the global organization Islamic Relief. The day changes annually because Islam follows the lunar calendar, according to the Zakat Foundation of America.

What is Ramadan and why is it celebrated?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which follows the lunar cycle. This time is meant for "spiritual reflection" and "increased devotion and worship," according to the Islamic Society of North America. It is a sacred month, one that Muslims believe it was during this time God gave the Qur’an to Prophet Muhammad and told him he was in charge of carrying God’s message.

Are there mosques in Iowa to observe Ramadan? And where?

Across the state of Iowa are several mosques, or masjids, that are attended by Muslims.

In the Des Moines metro, there is the Islamic and Cultural Center Bosniak of Des Moines in Granger, which shared on Facebook how the mosque is being cleaned in preparation for Ramadan. The Muslim Community Organization, also known as the Masjid An-Noor, is also located in Des Moines. In Ames, there is the Darul Arqum Islamic Center.

Can you eat during Ramadan?

Yes.

Muslims practice fasting during Ramadan, which is one of the pillars of Islam. Fasts begin at dawn and end at sunset, according to the Islamic Society of North America. The reason for fasting is that it cleanses the soul “by freeing it from harmful impurities,” the Islamic Society of North America states.

When is Eid al-Fitr?

Ramadan ends with Eid al-Fitr, in which celebrations can include spending time with loved ones, giving gifts, charity and festivals with food and activities. Eid al-Fitr is expected to begin around April 9 or 10, according to the Zakat Foundation of America.

USA TODAY reporter Clare Mulroy contributed to this article.

Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

