Ramadan observations began Monday

Mar. 12—Ramadan started Monday. According to the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Philadelphia, diverse Muslim communities follow alternate calculation methods to determine the beginning of the lunar month.

Fasting begins at the first light of dawn and ends at sunset. Fasting time will get longer as Ramadan progresses. Approximate timings in 2024 in Pennsylvania and Delaware are: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the start of Ramadan and 5:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the end of Ramadan.

— Rick Dandes