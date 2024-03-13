Ramadan: How long do Muslims fast in Ohio? When do Muslims break their fast?

As Muslims observe Ramadan, they fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and water.

That’s right. Not even water.

Muslims worldwide during the month of Ramadan will wake up quite early in the morning to enjoy suhoor—the meal eaten before the beginning of their fast. Once the first of five obligatory prayers of the day, Fajr, begins at dawn, so does their fasting. But when do they break it?

Once it's sunset, it’s time for the fourth prayer of the day—Maghrib—marking the end of fasting hours. Muslims will break their fast, traditionally with dates, followed by a fulfilling meal called iftar.

Want to know what time Maghrib is where you live? Find out prayer times in Columbus and other locations in the United States on the Islamic Finder website.

Ramadan fasting hours are different all over the world

Daylight hours are shorter in certain areas while others are longer. Daylight hours are longer in the northernmost countries, having about 17 hours of fasting, while it's shorter in the southernmost counties, having around 12 hours of fasting.

This year, Muslims in Ohio will fast for approximately 13 hours each day throughout the month of Ramadan.

Ramadan takes place during the ninth month of the lunar calendar. Since the lunar year is shorter than the solar year by 11 days, Ramadan begins about 10 to 12 days earlier every year. The lunar calendar helps determine the beginning and end of Ramadan, as it’s based on crescent moon sightings.

In the Northern Hemisphere, fasting hours continue to get shorter and shorter, and Ramadan will eventually intertwine with winter solstice by 2031, having between 7-8 fasting hours. This is due to the Northern Hemisphere being farther away from the sun because of tilt of the Earth’s axis during the winter months.

After the winter solstice, the Earth will tilt forward and bring the Northern Hemisphere closer to the sun. Daylight hours will start to increase, and as the year reaches the summer solstice, Ramadan will have 15-16 fasting hours. But for areas south of the equator, it is the opposite.

