Ramadan: What happens during Laylat al-Qadr and the last 10 nights? More about the holy month

Ramadan began on the night of March 10. Muslims worldwide celebrate the holy month of fasting with spiritual cleansing, self-reflection, acts of kindness and avoiding wrongdoings.

Two-thirds of Ramadan have flown by, and the night of March 30 signifies the beginning of the final 10 nights of Ramadan. During one of these nights comes a special night — Laylat al-Qadr.

Why are the final days of Ramadan so important? How will Muslims worship leading up to Eid al-Fitr? Here's what to know.

What is Laylat al-Qadr?

Laylat al-Qadr means ‘the night of decree’ in Arabic. This night signifies when the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

Laylat al-Qadr is one of the most sacred nights on the Islamic calendar. It only occurs during Ramadan, and will last one night from sunset to sunrise. This divine night falls sometime during the last 10 nights of Ramadan.

When does Laylat al-Qadr happen during Ramadan?

There is never a definite date for when Laylat al-Qadr occurs, but it is believed to fall during an odd-numbered night during the last 10 nights of Ramadan, with the odd-numbered nights being measured from the holy month's starting day.

Laylat al-Qadr is sometimes predicted to be on the 27th night of Ramadan.

According to scholars, some signs of Laylat al-Qadr are feelings of tranquility, a comfortable breeze in the air, and the sun will rise without rays the following morning.

What is the significance of Laylat al-Qadr?

The Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad through Angel Gabriel this night. The Quran is the direct word of God and contains moral code, spiritual guidance, and prophetic narratives.

Qadr, in Arabic, literally translates to ‘destiny’ or ‘decree’. In the Quran, it says a night of worship during Laylat al-Qadr is equivalent to a thousand nights of worship — any acts of worship performed on this night carries greater reward than on any other day.

It is believed that Muslims can change their fate and what was written for them by God through prayer and supplication.

How do Muslims worship during the last 10 nights of Ramadan?

Because no one knows which day Laylat al-Qadr falls on, Muslims are encouraged to take advantage of every night during the final one-third of Ramadan.

The last 10 nights are said to be overflowing with God’s mercy and forgiveness.

Everyday Ramadan rituals remain, such as fasting, reading the Quran, and taraweeh (special Ramadan night prayers). Muslims will spend a lot of time focusing on more worship and repentance, and will spend entire nights praying instead of sleeping.

Muslims also perform i’tikaf during these last 10 nights, which is the act of spending days and nights in a mosque to perform devout worship. Muslims will use these nights to ask for forgiveness for previous sins, and pray for what they want in this world and the next.

Generosity is heavily encouraged during the last 10 nights. This is called sadaqah, or voluntary charity, and can be in many forms, such as feeding someone a meal, donating to charity, performing a good deed, or doing an act of kindness.

