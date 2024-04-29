Ramada Inn fixes issues; Lewiston lifts condemnation order

Apr. 28—LEWISTON — Management at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center announced Sunday that the city's condemnation of the 490 Pleasant St. building has been lifted.

The business was denied a lodging establishment license April 5 when a slew of violations involving the building's fire alarm system were noted in an inspection by city code enforcement, the fire inspector and state health inspector.

The condemnation order was issued when a follow-up visit two weeks later found violations were still not resolved.

"After rigorous inspections and necessary renovations, the Ramada Lewiston Hotel has met all safety and code requirements, ensuring the well-being of its guests and staff," said the business's management in an email. "This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved in the restoration process."

Angelynne Amores, city spokesperson, confirmed the order has been lifted.

Ramada managers said in their email that Eastern Fire vetted the updated fire alarm system and notified the city.

The email shared a portion of correspondence from the city confirming the condemnation order was lifted:

"After communication with Eastern Fire and on inspection today, the City of Lewiston has confirmed that the Ramada Inn currently has a working fire alarm system that will notify someone in any part of the structure if there is a fire ... Accordingly, the structure is no longer condemned; it may be occupied as permitted and licensed; and the placarding may be removed."

