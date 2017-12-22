Ram Recalls Pickup Trucks Over Gear-Shifter Issue

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Ram is recalling about 1.5 million pickup trucks in the U.S.—mostly heavy-duty models—because of problems with the steering-wheel mounted gear shifter.

The automaker said the shifter can be moved out of Park even if the brake is not being depressed or, in some cases, if the truck’s key is not in the ignition, causing the truck to move unexpectedly.

The recall is limited to Ram trucks equipped with shifters mounted on their steering columns, says a statement from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). FCA is Ram’s parent company. Those with rotary-dial shifters or floor-mounted shifters are not affected, the statement says.

FCA says it’s “aware of seven potentially related injuries and a small number of potentially related accidents.”

The Details

Vehicles recalled: They are mostly heavy-duty trucks: Certain 2010-2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups; 2011-2017 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs; 2016-2017 Ram 3500 chassis cabs with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of less than 10,000 lbs. Some 2009-2017 Ram 1500 pickups are also included in the campaign. However, all 2017 model-year trucks built after Dec. 31, 2016, are excluded from this recall.

The problem: According to the FCA statement, “a review of field data led to the discovery that Brake Transmission Shift Interlock (BTSI) may not function properly if subject to specific high-temperature conditions for prolonged periods.” FCA said that if the BTSI becomes disabled, a vehicle’s shifter may be moved out of Park even if the brake pedal is not depressed, or even if there is no key in the ignition. If the parking brake hasn’t been set, the truck could inadvertantly move, the automaker says.

The fix: Ram says in the statement it will restore the shift interlock function. The statement urges customers to use their parking brakes, as recommended, in the interim.

How to contact the manufacturer: FCA says it will notify owners, but they can also call (866)-220-6747.

NHTSA campaign number: There is no NHTSA campaign number yet.

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall. Plug in the 17-digit vehicle identification number at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. It will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.

