‘Rally the troops’ to defeat Sunak’s Rwanda Bill, urges Lord Falconer

Lord Falconer has urged peers to “rally all our troops” to try to defeat Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Bill.

The former Labour Lord Chancellor said he believed the upper house would reinstate amendments to the Bill when it returns to the upper house on Wednesday.

His threat follows Monday’s Commons votes where the Prime Minister used his Commons majority to reverse all the 10 Lords’ amendments to his flagship legislation.

Speaking on Times Radio on Tuesday, Lord Falconer said: “I think we’ve got to rally all our troops tomorrow to try to defeat it. I suspect we may well defeat many of these ponged-back amendments from the Commons tomorrow.”

The Bill is central to the Prime Minister’s pledge to stop the boats and his electoral fortunes by getting the first deportation flights off to Rwanda this spring following nearly two years’ delay from legal challenges to the scheme.

The Home Office has identified 150 migrants for the first two deportation flights who would be detained within days of the Bill gaining royal assent.

The legal process of appeals, laid out in legislation, would, however, mean that they would only take off in mid to late May at the earliest.

Any further delays in the Lords could push this deadline further back, with June 20 technically the point at which spring crosses into summer.

Lord Falconer said: “I think a win for us is holding out for as long as possible. The next I mean, holding on to the next election may not be achievable, but what may be achievable is that it takes so long that the Government can’t get any of its flights to Rwanda.”

Government whips have asked all 280 Conservative peers to turn up on Wednesday to defeat further attempts by Labour, Liberal Democrat and crossbencher lords to amend the Bill. They can expect up to 220 to turn up, roughly matching the combined numbers of Labour and LibDem peers.

It means its passage in the Lords will hinge on Mr Sunak getting his vote out and persuading 60 to 70 crossbench peers to back it.

Lord Falconer said: “I’m sure the Conservative Party will try and bring every single Tory peer into Westminster tomorrow to try to defeat Labour and the crossbenchers’ attempts to overturn the rejection in the Commons yesterday of the amendments that the Lord has made earlier.

“I don’t think you’ll see Baroness Mone there, but you’ll see a lot of Tory peers who only irregularly come to the Lords being bussed in by Tory whips to try and vote down the defeat to the Bill.”

Baroness Chakrabarti, a Labour peer who tabled one of the amendments rejected by the Commons, said she would be laying a “reformulated” amendment to lay down tougher requirements for the Bill to abide by domestic and international law.

“What the Bill does at the moment is that it snubs the Supreme Court decision of last autumn that found on the facts that Rwanda was not safe,” she said. “It also defenestrates the domestic courts’ ability to verify whether Rwanda will become safe at some point in the future.”