Rally planned at Brooklyn prison for NY man held since 2021 on Jan. 6 cop-assault charges

Supporters of Capitol riot defendant Jake Lang plan to rally outside a Brooklyn prison on Wednesday to protest his being held there in solitary confinement and his nearly 40 months behind bars while awaiting trial.

The 28-year-old New Yorker faces serious assault charges for allegedly battling police for more than two hours in the midst of a pro-Trump mob at the U.S. Capitol, including his beating officers with a baseball bat. He has been held primarily in the Washington, D.C., jail since his arrest in January 2021, but he has been moved to other facilities a dozen times and says he was placed in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn around March 1.

The noon rally for the Sullivan County native will be led by his father, Ned Lang of Narrowsburg, and it could be an unusual urban spectacle. At least one horseback rider is expected to take part: Couy Griffin, founder of "Cowboys for Trump" and a former county commissioner from New Mexico who served two weeks in jail for his own Jan. 6 conviction on a trespassing charge.

FBI have identified Edward Lang as the man with the shield and baseball bat in this photo from Jan. 6, in which a pro-Trump mob clashes with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol.

The younger Lang — referred to in court papers by his full name, Edward Jacob Lang — told the USA Today Network in a phone call from prison on Tuesday that he had been kept in solitary confinement since April 9 and leaves his cell for only an hour a day on certain days. He said he has no books, no access to the outside world — other than the phone line for attorney calls that he was using — and leads a "purgatory, sensory-deprivation-like existence."

Lang, who has given a flood of interviews and conducted his own podcast and other media ventures while locked up, claimed the prison was punishing him for calling for a protest during a TV interview with right-wing commentator Lou Dobbs. He said he's awaiting a disciplinary hearing on a charge of "criminal phone abuse."

Edward Jacob Lang is among those arrested on charges related to the Capitol riot. on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Basically, they're trying to stifle my First Amendment," he told the USA Today Network-New York.

Long wait: Three years after Jan. 6 riot, NY man charged with beating cops still awaits trial in jail

When asked about those claims, a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said he couldn't comment on how particular inmates are being held, but he denied any are kept in solitary confinement. He said some are placed in "restrictive housing," where they are "continuously monitored and reviewed to ensure that continued placement is necessary, including being seen by Medical and Mental Health employees daily."

"We make every effort to ensure the physical safety and health of the individuals confined to our facilities through a controlled environment that is secure and humane," spokesman Scott Taylor said.

Couy Griffin outside the White House during the first Cowboys for Trump horse ride to Washington, D.C. in 2019.

Lang originally was set to stand trial in January 2023, which was then proposed for October of that year. But his trial is now on hold until this September — at his own behest — to await a Supreme Court ruling on his bid to dismiss one of 11 charges against him: obstructing an official proceeding. That and a similar challenge brought by another Jan. 6 defendant were argued before the court last month and could be decided by the end of its term in June.

Detailed charges: Capitol riot suspect from Newburgh allegedly beat cops with fists, feet, bat and shield

The judge hearing Lang's case has refused to release him on bail before his trial, citing violent threats that Lang allegedly made after the riot among a litany of reasons to keep him in jail. Lang's attorney has renewed the request to release him and took a fresh approach in April by filing a writ of habeas corpus as well.

Prosecutors continue to oppose Lang's release and suggest that he shares blame for his prolonged pretrial detention. In a recent court filing, they pointed out that he insisted on postponing his trial when it was set for last October because of the pending Supreme Court case.

Lang, in Tuesday's interview, suggested his continued confinement was a "human rights issue" that both Democrats and Republicans should abhor. Only religious conviction has helped him endure his current conditions in the Brooklyn prison, he said.

"Faith has been a shield for me," he said.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for The Journal News and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Capitol riot: Rally planned for defendant Jake Lang at Brooklyn prison