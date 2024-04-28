Rally held to prevent loss of Morton Hospital; CEO pens letter to community: Top stories

Before we begin the new week in earnest, we're taking a look back at the week that was, and the stories that led the news with Taunton Daily Gazette readers.

Top stories this past week included:

A mid-season check-in with the Taunton High School baseball team.

The latest Greater Taunton real estate report, featuring a custom-built Raynham home that sold for $665,000. The Orchard Street home was built in 1980, and features vaulted and beamed ceilings, stunning tiled floors, dark wood accents, and wood panels. Check out this property, as well as other recent top-sellers.

These were the Top 5 stories of the past week, according to Gazette readers:

Patients, staff rally to prevent 'devastating' loss of Morton Hospital amid Steward crisis

Groups and activists, as well as patients and staff, took to the streets this past week to rally in support of saving Steward Health Care hospitals in Taunton, Brockton, Fall River and elsewhere, amid the embattled company's ongoing financial crisis.

A community rally to save Morton Hospital was held on the Taunton Green on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Taunton Gazette Reporter Daniel Schemer has the story.

Morton Hospital president and CEO committed to Taunton hospital: Read her own words

Morton Hospital President and CEO Heidi Taylor also submitted a letter to the community that the Gazette published unedited, so that the community could hear from Taylor.

You can read Taylor's letter, right here.

Habitat for Humanity building first home in Taunton. Volunteers needed to help with build

Habitat for Humanity is preparing to build its first home in Taunton on Chester Court.

Here's what you need to know about the project, and how you can help out.

One in a million odds: Dighton resident wins $1 million from MA lottery ticket

Michael Stephens, a former deep-sea fisherman from Dighton, became the second $1 million Lottery prize winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s new JAWS instant ticket game.

With those winnings, dare we say he could get a bigger boat?

Michael Stephens, of Dighton, won $1 million in the Massachusetts Lottery’s new JAWS instant ticket game.

Here's what he plans to do with his winnings.

Residents sound alarm about 3 dangerous Taunton intersections

Taunton Police Safety Officer Arsenio Chaves recently told the Council Committee on Police and License that three four-way intersections, all within a mile of each other on Washington Street, have a high volume of crashes: Whittenton Street; Jackson Street; and East Britannia Street.

Gazette Reporter Daniel Schemer has the story.

