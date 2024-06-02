Rally in Germany's Sylt against far right after video shocks nation

Participants hold up signs during a rally against far right extremism, following the racism scandal in Sylt. Bodo Marks/dpa

Hundreds of people attended a peaceful demonstration against the far right in Sylt on Sunday, two weeks after a racist video on the German island shocked the nation.

A video went viral of revellers outside a bar on the upmarket North Sea island singing "Foreigners out - Germany for Germans" to the tune of party hit "L'amours toujours," triggering condemnation and nationwide headlines.

There have been several ugly incidents across Germany involving racist chants to the decades-old pop tune by Italian DJ Gigi D'Agostino. Police in several German states have also launched criminal investigations on suspicion of incitement to hatred.

Police said 450 people came to Sunday's protest at the Westerland town hall. It was organized by an alliance of left-wing groups as a show of solidarity against racism and right-wing extremism.

"We are taking a clear stand: racism and right-wing extremist ideas have no place on Sylt. Whether you are an islander or a tourist, we stand for a colourful island worth living on," a member of the alliance said.

Speakers included politicians and the third deputy mayor of the municipality of Sylt, Katrin Kupfer.

A small number of people also attended a rally in Keitum. Sunday's rallies came after a day after a small group of punks demonstrated in Westerland.

