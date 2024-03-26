Rallies held in Chicago, suburbs as Supreme Court hears mifepristone abortion pill arguments
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Tuesday that could make it harder to obtain abortion medications.
The stories you need to start your day: The Supreme Court’s abortion pill case, the next ‘Bachelorette’ lead and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The economic fallout from the reversal of Roe v. Wade was lessened by a surge in telemedicine. That could change depending on the outcome of another Supreme Court case this year.
More than 1 million abortions occurred in 2023, a new report found. The rise was driven by medication abortions.
Arizona state Sen. Eva Burch announced that she was getting an abortion at the end of a legislative session, representing a growing number of people getting abortions, according to a new study.
Mifepristone, a drug that’s used in medication abortions, has been under fire since Roe vs. Wade was overturned. Here's the latest on what you need to know.
