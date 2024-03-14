Raleigh police are seeking 5 young men who left Holly Hill Hospital without permission

Raleigh police are looking for five young men who left a Holly Hill Children’s Hospital near the Raleigh Beltline on Tuesday.

The young men did not have permission when they left the facility at 201 Michael J. Smith Lane around 8 p.m., police said in a news release. Raleigh police searched for them “for an extended period of time,” including with a Western Wake EMS drone, but could not find them, it said.

The young men’s names have been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as missing.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Raleigh police at 919-831-6311 or call 911.

Anonymous tips can be left with Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-996-1193 or leave a tip online.

The story will be updated.