Raleigh police investigate two shootings, one fatal, near NC State campus

Raleigh police said Sunday they’re investigating two shootings not far from N.C. State University’s McKimmon Center within a roughly two-hour period overnight, one of them fatal.

Each shooting resulted in a male victim being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The first happened at approximately 11:49 p.m. Saturday, where Sherman Avenue and Clanton Street intersect. The victim of that shooting, Joris Cooper, 22, later died from his injuries and the death is being investigated as a homicide, police said Sunday afternoon.

Raleigh police responded to the second shooting at Sherman Avenue and Gorman Street, an intersection two blocks away, at 1:50 a.m. Sunday.

Sherman Avenue runs parallel to Western Boulevard, a busy thoroughfare with restaurants and retail stores.

Police said in a news release “it is unknown if the two incidents are related.”

N.C. State police are assisting with the investigation into both shootings.

Raleigh police ask anyone who may have information on the shootings to go to the Crimestoppers website at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.