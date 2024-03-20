A Raleigh outdoor drinking hot spot is named one of America’s very best beer gardens

The bar with the most beer in Raleigh has been named one of the country’s top beer gardens.

Raleigh Beer Garden has been declared the fourth best beer garden in America, according to USA Today’s 10Best ranking. The bar has slipped one spot from last year’s third place ranking.

USA Today’s 10Best poll produces results that are curated by industry experts and voted on by readers. According to the story, Raleigh Beer Garden has a pint for everyone, including local favorites and far-flung styles.

“Beer lovers will find more than 350 beers on tap at Raleigh Beer Garden in the downtown Glenwood South district,” the story said. “The first floor is dedicated to North Carolina beer, while an ‘international floor’ features brews from the rest of the country and around the world. The bar includes plenty of outdoor seating options, including a patio and a rooftop bar.”

A pillar of today’s Glenwood South, Raleigh Beer Garden is one of the Triangle’s largest bars and is a destination for craft beer fans. At one point the three-story beer mecca held the Guinness World Record for the most beers on draft, at nearly 400 different options.

That record was eventually broken by Raleigh Beer Garden’s sister spot, Charlotte Beer Garden, which has more than 400 beers on tap. This year, Raleigh Beer Garden bested its younger sibling, with Charlotte Beer Garden falling to sixth best beer garden in the country.

There are so many beers on tap at Raleigh Beer Garden that its keg cooler looks like the inner workings of an intricate machine, with draft lines running across the ceiling and kegs filling every nook and cranny.

But it’s the open air drinking space that has made Raleigh Beer Garden one of the Triangle’s most popular beer bars. Owned by the Hibernian Hospitality Group, Raleigh Beer Garden has a sprawling backyard looking out on the city’s skyline.