Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin will not run for re-election
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced on social media that she will not run for re-election.
Shares of Trump Media have fallen more than 60% since the company's public markets debut at the end of March.
Set time limits, buy your kid a "dumb phone": What parents can do to limit their children's social media use.
Social media and easy access to credit are causing Gen Z to massively overspend.
After a photo of a women's track & field bodysuit drew heavy criticism, Nike and its athletes are providing context.
Trump the candidate and Trump the media company are each slogging through low points.
Tesla has ended discounts on inventory across its electric vehicle lineup -- even as sales for EVs have flagged -- as part of a larger and vague plan by CEO Elon Musk to "streamline the whole Tesla sales and delivery system." "It has become complex and inefficient," Musk wrote in a post on X, the social media company he owns, in response to another user's comment. Musk's announcement on X comes a day after thousands of Tesla employees lost their jobs.
Stay cool all spring and summer in this flattering staple, beloved by nearly 17,000 five-star fans.
We rounded up our favorite pieces the singer has worn this year, from her Super Bowl jeans to the yellow bikini she wore in the Bahamas.
Equal parts cozy and stylish, the star's Favorite Daughter sweatshirt is a wardrobe essential.
Kick spring allergies to the curb, thanks to this dust-, dander-, pollen- and smoke-trapper.
These 'hair and skin savers' have hundreds of thousands of fans — right now they are up to 50% off.
Once a Kickstarter campaign is complete, you need to turn to a creator's own page to pre-order the products -- that is, until now. Today, Kickstarter announces that it is (finally!) including pre-order functionality once the campaign is over as part of its core platform. It calls the feature "Late pledges," and the platform says it's planning to make it available to all creators 'soon.'
The survey found similar increases in the perceived seriousness of Trump’s other alleged felonies as well.
The megastar's latest music will be available via all major streamers, and you can pre-order the vinyl or CD at Target and Amazon.
When prolific venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Lerer Hippeau announced in early 2024 they were pivoting away from consumer tech, it sparked a social media debate about whether there are still opportunities. Scheinman, founding managing partner, is even credited for coming up with the Zoom name. As to the notion that no one wants to invest in consumer tech anymore, Scheinman told TechCrunch “it’s not true.”
Show her she's really something special with thoughtful picks from Uncommon Goods, Amazon, Etsy, Walmart and more.
The Dolphins will talk more with Tagovailoa's agents after the NFL Draft.
Not even the the Masters is immune to golf's declining viewership.
The Biden administration aims to tackle "runaway interest" as part of a new student debt relief measure. If successful, it could bring relief to 23 million borrowers.
Hotel chain giant Omni Hotels & Resorts has confirmed cybercriminals stole the personal information of its customers in an apparent ransomware attack last month. In an update on its website posted on Sunday, Omni said the stolen data includes customer names, email addresses and postal addresses, as well as guest loyalty program information. The company said the stolen data does not include financial information or Social Security numbers.