Raleigh man who helped rescue woman during 9/11 attacks, running for City Council

A man who helped rescue a woman from the World Trade Center during the Sept. 11 attacks is running for Raleigh City Council.

John Cerqueira, 44, announced his candidacy for the council’s District E seat Wednesday.

“Where I think I can be most valuable is leveraging my experience helping understand complex issues with multiple different viewpoints,” he said, “to find a path forward where we’re listening to each other and collaborating with each other, versus in our own corners fighting about it.”

After graduating from N.C. State University in May 2001, Cerqueira’s first job was working on the 81st floor of the World Trade Center in Manhattan. He was there when the planes hit the Twin Towers.

“On the way down my boss and I happened upon a woman who’s a wheelchair user on the 68th floor,” he said. “And we ... picked her up and headed down the rest of the stairs. And we all got out of the building, about five minutes before it collapsed.”

Their actions made national news with Cerqueira and his boss appearing in news articles and television programs in the months after.

“I think my experience on 9/11 gave me an exposure to how precious life is and how we use our time and the value of service and respecting first responders, police, firefighters, EMTs,” he said. “And so that was my first exposure to real public service.”

About Raleigh’s District E

District E covers northwest Raleigh, an area that has seen four different representatives during the last four elections: Bonner Gaylord, Stef Mendell, David Knight and, now, Christina Jones, who is running for re-election.

There’s a public perception that the representatives of District E have swung between pro-build and no-build, Cerqueira said.

“I think the pendulums have swung too far in each cycle and there’s merit in having us be more centrist and be more thoughtful about circumstance by circumstance, versus just having a blanket opinion about one policy or another,” he said.

District E, in particular residents of the Hayes Barton neighborhood, has been particularly critical of the city’s “Missing Middle” changes that makes it easier to build denser housing without a rezoning.

The idea of increasing housing supply to meet demand has value, but there is an “impression of lack of engagement and participation with areas that were going to be most impacted.”

“That feels to me like the controversy was a function of just not getting all parties to the table to have a deep discussion,” Cerqueira said. “And I think people just didn’t feel heard and part of that decision. And so that felt like that was fueling the backlash.”

The City Council has grown divisive, he said, with arguments among council members making news.

“That feels like it’s driving an unnecessarily combative tone that prevents collaboration and people being able to see all sides clearly and to thoughtfully explore the best option forward,” Cerqueira said.

His early backers include former Raleigh mayors Charles Meeker and Smedes York, he said.

Filing for the 2024 elections runs from July 5 to July 19. The election is Nov. 5.