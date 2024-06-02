Raleigh gun range has 2 shootings in one weekend. Here’s what we know

Two people were shot in separate incidents this weekend at OnPoint gun range, police said.

Police said the latest incident, reported at 3:31 p.m. Sunday, was accidental and does not require a criminal investigation.

A man with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital for treatment, a news release from the Raleigh Police Department said. The shooting range said on social media that he is an employee who “sustained a minor training injury.”

“Per our protocol we notified 911,” the business wrote, adding that the employee was expected to fully recover.

Another man was taken to the hospital in serious condition Friday afternoon with a gunshot wound, according to police, who would not say anything further about the incident Sunday.

The business shared on social media they were “all deeply saddened” by the Friday shooting.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the individual involved and to everyone affected by this unfortunate event,” the statement continued. “We want to assure everyone that this was an isolated incident involving a single person. At no time were any other customers or employees in danger.”

The range had a shooting death last summer, on July 5, according to WRAL.

OnPoint is in northeast Raleigh at 3501 Spring Forest Road.