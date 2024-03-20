Raleigh is getting a new barbecue restaurant from a popular Charlotte brand

One of North Carolina’s biggest barbecue brands is opening its first location in the Triangle.

The Charlotte-based barbecue chain Mac’s Speed Shop plans to open its new Raleigh location next week in the city’s Five Points neighborhood. The new Mac’s will replace the former Lonerider Brewing taproom on Glenwood Avenue.

The grand opening date will be Thursday, March 28, according to a sign in front of the restaurant.

Raleigh will be the ninth Mac’s Speed Shop to open in the state, joining several in the Charlotte area, plus outposts in Greensboro and Fayetteville.

Mac’s Speed Shop started nearly two decades ago in Charlotte, owned by Wynn Davis and Hall Johnson. Today it’s the flagship of Mac’s Hospitality Group, which also includes SouthBound and three other music and events venues.

Numerous attempts to reach Mac’s about its Raleigh plans were unsuccessful.

Mac’s Speed Shop menu

Mac’s is known for a broad menu of barbecue favorites and bar snacks. You’ll find the smoked staples like pulled pork and brisket, smoked wings and brisket burnt ends. The sprawling menu also includes jalapeno-topped deviled eggs, a lineup of burgers, chicken and dumplings, tacos and salads.

The new barbecue spot has completely redesigned the dining room and inherits a large backyard patio from Lonerider. The restaurant is currently in training mode, with plans to open before Easter.

Mac’s follows fellow Charlotte ‘cue shop Midwood Smokehouse in moving into the bustling Raleigh barbecue scene. Midwood opened its Smoky Hollow location in late 2022.

