Raleigh County recieves spay and neuter grant

Mar. 20—Raleigh County received a $20,000 state grant to cover the cost of spay and neuter services for county pet owners.

The Raleigh County Commission accepted the funds from the West Virginia Spay Neuter Assistance Program during its meeting Tuesday.

Raleigh County Administrator Jay Quesenberry said this is the second year the county has received this grant.

"This is to help our population of homeless cats and dogs in Raleigh County," Quesenberry said. "We did this program last year, it was very successful ... We'll have vouchers that we can give out to the public.

"It's a great opportunity to help control the unwanted animal population in Raleigh County."

The goal of the grant is to increase access to spay and neuter services in the hope that it will reduce the population in animal shelters.

The Humane Society of Raleigh County is often at capacity due to the county's high stray population.

Last year, the county had to enlist the aid of an additional animal rescue organization to take animals when the local animal shelter was at its limits.

In other business, commissioners approved a proposal from the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department to increase its permit fee for environmental service by 20 percent.

Amber Humphrey, the nursing director and administrator for the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, said the West Virginia Legislature recently repealed some health department requirements regarding permit fees so they could be regulated at the county level.

In light of this change, Humphrey said county commissions are now responsible for approving the fee rate.

She added that the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department is proposing to increase its rate by 20 percent to be more in line with permit fees across the state.

Humphrey said the most significant increase in fees is around $12.

Humphrey said the proposed rate change will take effect in May following a 30-day comment period, which will begin on April 1.

Public comment must be submitted in writing to the Raleigh Health Department at 1602 Harper Road in Beckley.

The Raleigh County Commission also approved a sign policy for campaign signs on county property.

The policy states that campaign signs are not allowed on county property.

The sole exception to this would be if county employees have campaign signs on their private vehicles. In this instance, employees can park on county property without removing the campaign signs from their vehicles.

Raleigh County Attorney Bill Roop said Raleigh County did not previously have a policy regarding campaign signs but felt the need to do so after receiving several complaints.

"After discussing with the ethics commission along with the secretary of state's office, it was determined that the best policy is for the county to have their own policies," Roop said.

At the state level, political campaign signs are prohibited on all state rights-of-way, punishable by a fine of $25-100 per day.

