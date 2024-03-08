Raleigh County man pleads guilty to sexually abusing 11-year-old, faces 130 years

Mar. 7—A former firefighter in Raleigh County charged with sexually abusing an 11-year-old and filming the abuse pleaded guilty to the crime during a hearing Tuesday in Raleigh County Circuit Court.

Former Coal River Volunteer firefighter William Lee Pettry, 35, pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust and use of a minor in the production of child porn.

Pettry faces up to 130 years in prison when he is sentenced May 6 in Raleigh County Circuit Judge Andrew G. Dimlich's courtroom.

According to information provided by Raleigh County Persecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield during the hearing Wednesday before Dimlich, Pettry was found to be engaged in the sexual abuse of his 11-year-old stepdaughter between March 2023 and July 2023.

The sexual abuse was discovered toward the end of July when a relative of the 11-year-old found a video on the child's cell phone of Pettry eliciting sexual acts from the child.

The relative reported the video to the West Virginia State Police, who detained and arrested Pettry.

During questioning from state police, Hatfield said Pettry admitted to the sexual abuse and that he "coached" the 11-year-old in what to do.

After Hatfield detailed Pettry's crimes, Dimlich asked Pettry, "Is that what happened?"

"Yes, sir," Pettry replied.

"So you do not disagree with any of the facts that the prosecutor just put on the record?" Dimlich said.

"No, sir," Pettry said.

"So you are in fact guilty of the three felonies that you're entering a plea to today?" Dimlich said.

"Yes, sir," Pettry said.

The sexual abuse occurred not long after Pettry's wife and 3-year-old daughter died in a hit-and-run that several news outlets covered.

The wreck occurred in early March 2023.

Two other children, ages 7 and 11, were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash but survived.

Hatfield called Pettry's actions "horrific."

"Just in March of the same year, this young victim's mom passed away, and her sister passed away in a tragic car wreck," Hatfield said. "So she goes from losing her mom, losing her sister, to then being victimized immediately after. That's specifically horrific.

"This is an ultimate betrayal of a man's position in a young lady's life."

Since taking office in 2021, Hatfield said his office has made a concerted effort to pursue child abuse and neglect cases.

"I think we've tried more child molestation cases of various types in the first three and one quarter years of my administration than probably have been tried in the decade before," he said.

"I would say that child-related cases ... not just sexual abuse but physical abuse as well, they probably accounted for over 50 percent of the jury trials conducted in my office in this first three and one-quarter years."

Hatfield said this does not mean that child abuse incidents in the county are increasing, just that his office is more focused on trying these cases.

"I think that it's something that we're really highlighting and we're creating an environment in the legal system where it's not going to be tolerated," he said. "So whether it's, like I said, the physical abuse of a child or the sexual abuse of a child, if we have the evidence, we will pursue you to the bounds of the law."

