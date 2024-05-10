Raleigh County Health Sciences & Technology academy hosts local graduation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – On Thursday evening, May 9th, local high schoolers across Raleigh County got their first taste of graduation.

Held at the WVU Tech building on Neville Street, the ceremony included members of the Raleigh County Health Sciences & Technology academy.

Parents and friends lined up to support the academy’s graduates, which focuses on the importance of STEM related fields.

One of the guests in attendance was Rob Rappold, the Mayor of Beckley.

It was a bittersweet moment for Rappold, who said this will be his last time attending as Beckley Mayor.

“In three simple words, I love HSTA. Vickie Webb asked me about 12 years ago to join a group on Saturday morning and I was in a training session. From that moment on, the parents and the kids were there, and I though this is where I want to be” Rob Rappold, Mayor of Beckley

More than a hundred people showed up to support the 11 different graduates.

After presentations from former Alumni, guests were then treated to live music.

Graduates were then treated to a speech from WVU Tech President T. Ramon Stuart.

Stuart has been a part of HSTA since the 1990s and is glad to see people taking part in STEM-related fields.

“These young people are stars, and they have a light that shines bright. They have a light that shines so bright that not only does it illuminate a path for them, but also for future generations” T. Ramon Stuart, President of WVU Tech

The event ended with students receiving cords and final remarks from President Stuart.

It was an emotional night for graduating students and academy member Vickie Webb, who is retiring from Field Site Coordinator.

Webb wishes to remind everyone that despite her retirement, this night was about the future of these students.

“I’m just happy for them that they are doing well. Sometimes, when you see it and after all the chat time, it’s time to move onto something different in life” Vickie Webb, Field Site Coordinator with Raleigh County HTSA

