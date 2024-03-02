Raleigh clothier that dressed preppies, good old boys and CEOs for 103 years is closing

When a first impression mattered – senior prom, dinner with her parents, a wedding, a grand vacation, a new job – four generations of sharp-dressed Raleigh men knew there was one shop where they could get it all.

From cuff links to cummerbunds, boat shoes to bison-leather belts, Nowell’s Clothiers had it, and the shop’s sales staff would take the time to make sure it all coordinated and fit its wearer like a glove.

This week, the venerated clothier announced that its proprietors are ready to retire and will sell out what’s left in their North Raleigh store, presumably trading their tailored suits and penny loafers for some of the shorts and white-soled sneakers they sell.

The members of the Nowell family now running the operation weren’t immediately available, but they announced the closing on social media, a swan song to an institution built of worsted wool, cotton plaid and striped silk..

“Dear Friends,” began the notice by Schooner, Matt and LuBet Nowell, “It is with mixed emotions that we write to you today, as we announce our retirement and the closure of Nowell’s Clothing this Spring after 103 wonderful years serving our community. This decision has not been made lightly, and we want to take a moment to express our deep gratitude to each one of you who has been a part of our journey.

“Since our founding in 1921 by our Grandparents, Nowell’s Clothing has been dedicated to providing quality clothing and exceptional service to our loyal customers. Over the years, we have witnessed generations of families coming through our doors, and we’ve been honored to be a part of your lives, helping you celebrate special occasions, finding the perfect outfit, and simply being a trusted destination for all your clothing needs.”

The letter said the decision to close the business was a heart-wrenching one. But like the businesspersons they were raised to be, they added, “Until then, we invite you to visit us for a retirement sale, where you can find incredible discounts on all our name-brand inventory. We hope to see many familiar faces as we bid farewell to this chapter in our history.”

Ever cognizant of customer convenience, they listed their store hours: Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

That’s probably how Arthur G. Nowell would have wanted it. He started the store with a cousin, Robert Horton, opening at Fayetteville and Martin streets in downtown Raleigh. It began as Horton-Nowell Co., near Hudson Belk. The name was later changed to Nowell’s Clothiers.

In 1951, Nowell relocated to Cameron Village (now the Shops at Village District), the first suburban shopping center between Washington and Atlanta. For a while, business was so slow that Gwynn Nowell, Arthur’s son, would play catch out front with the owner of a neighboring ladies’ boutique.

But later, Nowell’s became synonymous with quality and service, and the company expanded to a half-dozen stores, including ones at the former North Hills Mall and in Chapel Hill and Fayetteville. The stores added women’s clothing, and carried leisurewear and some outdoor clothing.

Gwynn Nowell, who had taken over from his parents, died in 2001, passing the business on to the next generation.

But clothing styles and shopping habits change, and the Cameron Village store closed in 2003, moving to a shopping center off Old Wake Forest Road, where it was the last of the brand.

When the closing was announced, current and former customers answered on social media with fond memories of being fitted at Nowell’s for their first suits, or being trained there in their first jobs.

The announcement doesn’t give a final closing date.