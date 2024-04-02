Raising Mentally Strong Kids | Morning Blend
We're talking about modern new strategies for raising mentally strong kids with brain and mental health expert Dr. Daniel Amen.
Why people say they aren’t taking sick days — and how their colleagues feel about it when they do.
Millions of people around the world are affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Both as kids and later in life, these individuals and their families need better detection, treatment and support solutions that will help them live with autism. Autism Impact Fund (AIF) was a pioneer when it emerged in 2021, three years after the son of its co-founder and managing partner, Chris Male, was diagnosed with ASD.
TechCrunch's Early Stage conference is set to delve deep into this inquiry, and we're thrilled to announce a special Women's Breakfast event on April 25 in Boston. This exclusive gathering will focus on exploring the intricate ways in which AI is reshaping the entrepreneurial path for women in tech.
In 2023, higher egg prices provided an opportunity for alternative protein companies to show they could compete with traditional egg manufacturers. One place seeing a flurry of activity is Onego Bio, a Finland-based food-biotech company, which uses the fungus Trichoderma reesei and precision fermentation to create an animal-free egg white alternative called Bioalbumen. Maija Itkonen, co-founder and CEO of Onego Bio (pronounced on-eh-go), spun off the company with precision fermentation expert Christopher Landowski from VTT (Technical Research Center of Finland) in 2022.
Following several attacks on his daughter by former President Donald Trump, Judge Juan Merchan expands his gag order in the hush mush money trial to include family members.
This week, I sat down with Orbit Fab CEO Daniel Faber to talk about the company's first refueling port officially hitting the market. “SpaceX has made rockets reusable, Orbit Fab makes satellites reusable,” he said.
US stocks looked set to kick off 2024's second quarter right where they left off the first quarter.
Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" has been out for only a few days, yet it's already obvious that we'll be talking about it for years to come -- it's breaking records across streaming platforms, and the artist herself calls it "the best music [she's] ever made." "The joy of creating music is that there are no rules," said Beyoncé. Beyoncé rarely does interviews, giving each of her comments about the new album more significance -- these remarks are among few jumping-off points fans get to help them puzzle through each element of the album, and how they all fit together.
'Better than my $150 pair, no kidding': More than 57,000 fans are gushing over these supportive kicks.
Yes, the Dodgers have three MVPs atop their lineup, but it's the depth of their offense that will give opposing pitchers nightmares.
The modern world is dependent on a vast network for extracting, processing, transporting and ultimately consuming hydrocarbons like crude oil and natural gas. Instead of reducing humanity’s dependence on hydrocarbons — which is impossible or undesirable or both, depending on who you ask — Terraform Industries’ solution is to produce this resource, using electricity and air, via a system it calls the Terraformer. Today, the startup is announcing that it has commissioned a demonstrator Terraformer and produced synthetic natural gas for the first time.
Score major discounts on past-season styles, including $70 off the brand's time-tested pullovers.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap the first weekend of action in the 2024 season including Juan Soto making an impact on the Yankees, Rhys Hoskins and the Mets getting into it and Michael Harris beefing with Phillies fans.
They easily return grimy shoes to their fresh-from-the-box glory, fans say.
Mortgage prequalification is a useful step when you’re thinking about buying but haven’t started house shopping yet. Learn how to prequalify for a home loan.
The answer is more complicated than you may think — these experts explain.
The base model of our favorite Android tablet is currently $130 off at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.
Mercury in retrograde — associated with causing issues with communication or relationships — starts April 1.
Scores bargains on top brands like Apple, Samsung, iRobot and more.
The specs say the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class has 19 cubic-feet worth of trunk space. We put that to the real-world test.