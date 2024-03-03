Raising Kings aims to inspire local students to become Delaware's future leaders

Students from Delaware's largest school district came together for the 12th annual Raising Kings conference at the Police Athletic League of Wilmington on Feb. 29.

The event, organized by One Village Alliance in collaboration with the Red Clay Consolidated School District, Boost 26, Jobs For Delaware Graduates and the Delaware Division of Public Health, aimed to inspire young boys to become leaders, entrepreneurs and influencers of tomorrow.

Every year Raising Kings presents local business and community leaders as positive male role models for students. The conference features a range of activities, including inspirational remarks from invited speakers and small-circle discussions between students and panelists. This year's event held a basketball shootout to cap off the day.

MeeShach Stennett Sr. served as a brand ambassador at last year's event and returned this year as a panelist. The youth activist said that his and the other panelists' participation is a testament to the community’s recognition of the role mentors play in directing young people.

The theme for this year's conference was "Black History In the Making" or "B HIM." Stennett said it is important for boys in local neighborhoods to see examples of leadership and success from men of color, who look like them, and who have already gone through some of the struggles they are experiencing.

"I want them to know if they believe in themselves, if they push themselves hard enough, they can make any of their dreams come true," Stennett said.

Also a brand ambassador for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Delaware, Stennett said the conference is a valuable opportunity for adults to learn from young people. By engaging in conversations with them, adults can better understand the youth's perspective and offer them the support and guidance they need, Stennett said.

