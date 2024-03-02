Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers wants to open in Rockford

A popular chicken fingers chain is in the early stages of setting up shop in Rockford.

According to an application filed with the City of Rockford, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is seeking a special use permit to build a drive-thru restaurant at 6445 E. State St., the former location of Stone Eagle Tavern.

The application is the first step in the process for the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based chain.

The project is subject to a hearing in front of the Zoning Board of Appeals and approval by the Rockford City Council.

Raising Cane’s was founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Construction will begin once the permitting process is complete.

"They will tear down the building, and build a new building for Raising Cane's," said Scott Capovilla, Rockford's planning and zoning manager.

The plan is expected to be discussed at the March 21 meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers was founded in 1996 by then college students Todd Graves and Craig Silvey, who wrote a business plan for a restaurant that serves only chicken fingers that was eventually turned in as a class project.

Although the plan received a C-minus grade, Graves and Silver were able to obtain a loan through the Small Business Association and open the first Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.

The company now has more than 700 locations in five countries and employs more than 50,000 people.

Stone Eagle Tavern operated from 6445 E. State St. in Rockford for 15 years before closing in February 2024.

Jim Hagerty writes about business, growth and development and other general news topics for the Rockford Register Star. Email him at jhagerty@gannett.com.

