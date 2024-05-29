Raising Cane’s, Quick Quack Car Wash approved to move into Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A Raising Cane’s and Quick Quack Car Wash have been approved to build in Lemon Grove.

The proposal didn’t come without pushback as both businesses will have to displace existing businesses and residents in order to move in.

“You think they care about us? No, they care about selling chicken,” Jackie Davis said.

Some renters along Pacific Avenue have been in their homes for decades.

“Good for some people, but it’s going to be sad and devastating for some people like myself. I have a family,” said one neighbor who asked to only be identified by his first name, Ivan.

The Lemon Grove Planning Commission approved the Raising Cane’s unanimously with one member absent and also moved to approve a Quick Quack Car Wash that will go next door.

“That’s going to be the end of our business, them next door, and the pharmacy. I’m very worried about this because I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said Jose Ortega, who owns Spring Valley Lawn Mower Shop along Broadway.

“It can only move forward as a whole and it’s only feasible as a whole,” said Alex Shaw, who represented the current landowner at the commission meeting.

While another car wash had been previously denied in the area, Shaw repeatedly said the developments were a package deal.

The two businesses will take up 10 parcels of land and about an acre each along Broadway. The developments will also affect properties on Buena Vista Avenue and Pacific Avenue.

“Legally we have to give them 60 days, I’m prepared to give them more than six months. I’m personally prepared to help them find another home,” Shaw said.

Collectively commissioners and community members empathized with residents being displaced, but still applauded the opportunity for growth.

“We need businesses to find Lemon Grove attractive and the way we do that is for them to see other businesses coming in,” Crystal Hall said.

These developments will be allowed to move forward with the approval of the Lemon Grove Planning Commission and will only go before the City Council if someone appeals the decision.

