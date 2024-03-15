Raise your glass, get into your green, Boise! Here’s how to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Alrighty, lads and lasses, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, which means you can party all weekend if you want!

Whether you visit your favorite restaurant for some Irish grub or head downtown with friends to drink your fill of green beer and Guinness, it’s time to celebrate.

It’s too bad the annual Butte in Boise event was canceled indefinitely, but that doesn’t mean this weekend will be short on shenanigans.

For those into the nightclub scene, check out the Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Pay one ticket price to waive the individual cover charges for select bars and clubs, such as Cactus Bar, Double Tap Pub, Hannah’s, Leku Ona, Mad Swede Brew Hall and others. Talk about the most bang for your buck!

Not into bar hopping? No problem, hit up just one and don’t move. Hannah’s always goes all-in for St. Patrick’s Day with music, pipes, games, drink specials and contests.

And for some family-friendly fun, there’s the Food Truck Rally Goes to the Dogs (March 16) at Lloyd Square Park in Nampa and Green Pin Bowling (March 17) at Pinz in Meridian.

Whatever you choose, it’s sure to be grand!

Ways to celebrate

YMCA St. Patrick’s Day River Dash and Leprechaun Loop: Leprechaun mile at 9:30 a.m., and 5k and 5-mile river dash at 10 a.m. March 16, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $35 general, $30 ages 17 and younger. Registration ends at 7:10 p.m. March 15. ymcatvidaho.org/runs.

Famici St. Patty’s Day Party: Noon to 5 p.m. March 16-17, Famici Wine Company, 21026 Hoskins Road, Caldwell. Leprechaun wine mimosas, Smells Like a Brisket food truck, music by Robert James (1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday), and cupcakes available for the first 30 guests (both days). Whoever finds the “Pot of Gold” in their cupcake will get a free mimosa. Details on Facebook.

Food Truck Rally Goes to the Dogs: 2 to 6 p.m. March 16, Lloyd Square Park, 14th Ave. S., Nampa. Food trucks include: The BBQ Guy, World’s Best Corndogs, Coned Pizza, Fly Food Truck, Darjeeling MoMo, Stella’s Ice Cream, Holyoly O’s, B’s Lemonade, and The Good Cup. Music by Shot Glass (2 to 4 p.m.) and Red Light Challenge (4 to 6 p.m.). Also, adult beverages available for purchase. Proceeds support dog parks in Nampa. 208-468-5858.

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl: Check-in 4 to 6 p.m. March 16, Cactus Bar, 517 W. Main St., Boise. Waived cover at all venues, drink specials, food, costume contest, complimentary drinks/shots, professional photographer, after-party, more. $25 per person ($30 day of) or $20 group ticket in advance at crawlwith.us/boise.

O’Hannah’s St. Patrick’s Music Bash: 5 p.m. to close March 16, Hannah’s, 621 W. Main St., Boise. Music by Beyond the Burren, The Boise Highlanders, The Rocci Johnson Band; drink specials; greenest person wins a $100 bar tab; more. No cover. Details on Facebook.

St. Patty’s Day 80’s Leprechaun Party: 2 to 6 p.m. March 17, Heritage Social, 5467 N. Glenwood St., Boise. Music by Casio Dreams and costume contest with prizes. $10. eventbrite.com.

St. Paddy’s Day Party: 4 to 9 p.m. March 17, Mad Swede Brewing, 2772 S. Cole Road, Suite 140, Boise. Bagpipers start at 5 p.m., music by Soul Patch (6 to 8 p.m.), beer specials, and food by Big Easy Bites. madswedebrewing.com/events.

Green Pin Bowling: 5 to 8 p.m. March 17, Pinz Bowling, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian (next to Roaring Springs). Bowl a strike with a green head pin and win a $20 gift card to Wahooz, Pinz and Roaring Springs. 208-898-0900, pinzbowlingidaho.com.

Boise Highlanders schedule

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

▪ 4:45 p.m. at Hooligans, 10704 W. Overland Road, Boise

▪ 5:45 p.m. at Old State Saloon, 50 E. State St., Eagle

▪ 7 p.m. at Quinn’s Restaurant, 1005 S. Vista Ave., Boise

▪ 8:15 p.m. at Stone Crossing, 9600 W. Brookside Lane, Boise

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

▪ 11 a.m. at High Desert Harley Davidson, 2310 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian

▪ 3 p.m. at The James Kitchen, 1030 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

▪ 3:30 p.m. at Hyde Park Pub & Grill, 1501 N. 13th St., Boise

▪ 4 p.m. at Payette Brewing, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise; and Old Chicago, Boise Towne Square mall, 350 N. Milwaukee St.

▪ 4:30 p.m. at Stagecoach Inn, 3132 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City; and Lindy’s Steakhouse, 12249 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

▪ 5 p.m. at Hooligans, 10704 W. Overland Road, Boise

▪ 6 p.m. at 10 Barrel Brewing, 826 W. Bannock St., Boise; and The Curb, 1760 S. Meridian Road, #100, Meridian

▪ 6:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 811 S. Latah St., Boise,

▪ 7 p.m. at Quinn’s Restaurant, 1005 S. Vista Ave., Boise

▪ 7:15 p.m. at Owyhee Tavern, 1109 W. Main St., Boise

▪ 9 p.m. at Hannah’s, 621 W. Main St., Boise; and Lindy’s Steakhouse, 12249 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

▪ 9:30 p.m. at Tom Grainey’s, 109 S. 6th St., Boise

▪ 10 p.m. at Jim’s Alibi, 2710 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

SUNDAY, MARCH 17

▪ 1 p.m. at Owyhee Tavern, 1109 W. Main St., Boise; and Sockeye Brewing, 12542 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

▪ 1:30 p.m. at Hyde Park Pub & Grill, 1501 N. 13th St., Boise

▪ 1:45 p.m. at Gil’s K-9 Bar, 2506 W. Main St., Boise

▪ 2:15 p.m. at Rudy’s Pub & Grill, 2310 E. Overland Road, Meridian

▪ 2:30 p.m. at Beers Pizza and Sports Pub, 9140 W. Emerald St. #103, Boise

▪ 3 p.m. at The James Kitchen, 1030 S. Broadway Ave., Boise; The Tavern at Eagle Island, 6500 N. Linder Road, #100, Meridian; and Rudy’s Pub & Grill, 3035 W. McMillan Road, Meridian

▪ 3:30 p.m. at The Refuge, 404 E. Parkcenter Blvd. #300, Boise,

▪ 3:45 p.m. at Payette Brewing, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise

▪ 4 p.m. at The Tavern at Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way, Boise; and The Curb, 1760 S. Meridian Road, #100, Meridian

▪ 4:30 p.m. at The Harp, 1435 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

▪ 5 p.m. at Hooligans, 10704 W. Overland Road, Boise; Ram Restaurant and Brewery, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise; and Ram Restaurant and Brewery, 3272 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

▪ 5:30 p.m. at Barbacoa, 276 W. Bobwhite Court, Boise

▪ 5:45 p.m. at Old State Saloon, 50 E. State St., Eagle

▪ 6 p.m. at Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery, 610 W. Grove St., Boise; and Coa de Jima, 615 W. Main St., Boise

▪ 6:30 p.m. at Rudy’s Pub & Grill, 2310 E. Overland Road, Meridian; and Rudy’s Pub & Grill, 3035 W. McMillan Road, Meridian

▪ 7 p.m. at 13th Street Pub, 1520 N. 13th St., Boise; and Parrilla Grill, 503 W. Idaho St., Boise

▪ 7:15 p.m. at Quinn’s Restaurant, 1005 S. Vista Ave., Boise

▪ 7:30 p.m. at Hyde Park Pub & Grill, 1501 N. 13th St., Boise

▪ 8 p.m. at Parrilla Grill, 1512 N. 13th St., Boise

▪ 8:15 p.m. at Stone Crossing, 9600 W. Brookside Lane, Boise

Boise Firefighters Pipes & Drums schedule

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

▪ Noon at House of Western, 610 W. Idaho St., Boise

▪ 1:15 p.m. at Western Collective, 111 W. 33rd St., Garden City

▪ 3 p.m. at The Harp, 1435 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

▪ 4:30 p.m. at Bear Island Brewing Co., 1620 N. Liberty St., Boise

▪ 6 p.m. at O’Michael’s Pub & Grill, 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise

▪ 7 p.m. at Highlands Hollow Brewhouse, 2455 N. Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise

▪ 8:30 p.m. at McCleary’s Pub, 604 N. Orchard St., Boise

▪ 9:30 p.m. at McCleary’s Pub, 9155 W. State St., Eagle