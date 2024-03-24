Rainy weather still ahead after storm pummels NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Heavy rains made way for sunshine Sunday in New York and New Jersey – but the wet conditions could return as early as Tuesday.

Sunday will be bright and beautiful with some windy conditions, with gusts possible up to 30 miles per hour. Sunday would still remain below 50 degrees.

New York City forecast

Monday will be similar with lighter winds, promising temperatures as high as 52 degrees, before rain returns on Tuesday and continues until late Thursday. Thursday could reach 60 degrees, with temps remaining in the high 50s through Saturday.

Come next weekend, the region will see sunshine with mild temperatures.

