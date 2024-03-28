Rainy Thursday is in the forecast for North Jersey

Rain is expected throughout Thursday in Northern New Jersey as the Bergen County area is expecting precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch, according to National Weather Service.

The chance of rain throughout the day sits at 80% as of now. The temperatures will not be too cold with a high of 51 degrees and light wind in the area.

The rain is suppose to carry over into the evening but end at around 2 a.m. Friday. The chance of precipitation will be 60% during the night time hours. Wind gusts will be stronger at night reaching up to 23 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service forecast for Thursday, March 28, 2024.

There is a slight chance of snow with the temperatures dropping to 38 degrees, but it will not be heavy amounts as the NWS states little to no snow accumulation is expected.

