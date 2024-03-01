Rainy start to Friday, improvements coming!
Rainy start to Friday, improvements coming!
Rainy start to Friday, improvements coming!
They're just right for staying cozy on damp spring days, plus they have pockets.
New York Community Bancorp disclosed the exit of CEO Thomas Cangemi, weaknesses in its internal controls and a tenfold increase in its fourth-quarter loss to $2.7 billion.
In early April, the Facebook News tab will start disappearing for users in the US and Australia. Meta will also stop paying Australian news organizations for their content, ending deals currently worth around $66 million.
Here are the top cornerbacks who can help themselves with big workouts in Indianapolis and at their pro days.
They've got gorgeous plates starting at just $3, so why not give your tableware a refresh for spring?
Since returning from suspension, Draymond Green has put the Warriors back on track. But is it too late?
Microsoft will start rolling out a slow of upgrades today to make its AI assistant more useful in Windows 11.
The NFL offseason is already heating up with the start of the 2024 Scouting Combine.
You may not have a Copilot key on your PC's keyboard yet, but if you're a Windows 11 user, you'll soon be able to use Copilot for a lot more everyday tasks on your desktop. Starting today, Microsoft is adding skills that will allow the Copilot to change more Windows 11 settings for you and plugins for services like OpenTable, Shopify and Kayak. In some ways, it's not these specific skills that are all that interesting but the future they hint at where the Copilot will live up to its name and can automatically handle more complex tasks on your PC for you.
Starting today, Ford EV owners will be the first to access Tesla’s Supercharger network with the use of an adapter.
Apple is once again expanding its self-service repair program. This time, it's offering the tools, parts and repair manuals needed to fix M3-powered iMacs and MacBook Pros.
'Makes cleanup so very easy,' wrote one happy fan.
Looking for the easiest way to stream every F1 event this season? Here's the entire 2024 schedule with each event and the best ways to watch them online.
Developer Q&A site Stack Overflow is launching a new program today that will give AI companies access to its knowledge base through a new API, aptly named OverflowAPI. The launch partner for this is Google, which will use Stack Overflow's data to enrich Gemini for Google Cloud and provide validated Stack Overflow answers in the Google Cloud console. Meanwhile, Stack Overflow will work with Google to bring more AI-powered features to its platform, a process it already started last year with the launch of OverflowAI.
The NBA season is rounding toward the final month, so it's time to cut these players for the fantasy stretch run.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast discussing the current relevancy of the NFL Scouting Combine. Well Dan and Pat do, Ross just disappears at the start of the show. Once Ross returns, the trio debates which QB in this draft process will become the 'lightning rod' prospect of 2024.
Fiat CEO Olivier Francois previews an all-new Panda to debut in July, and a Panda-based range of global cars in four additional body styles.
Activision has finally announced the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile release date. The free-to-play battle royale will hit iOS and Android on March 21.
Audi will fill the spot left empty by the TT with an electric sports car in the next five to 10 years. The model will be different than its predecessors.
Snag cooling Sealy pillows for just $15, sparkling white gold earrings for $18 and so much more.