Rainy Monday morning in Louisville may be a sign of things to come. Here's the forecast

Louisville got lucky this year and made it through the first Saturday in May without rain impeding on the 150th Kentucky Derby, but stormy conditions are expected to hit the region this week, along with a cold front that could drop temperatures into the 60s this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Louisville will host a press briefing Monday afternoon to discuss the forecast.

Showers are possible throughout the day Monday, with an 80% chance of rain expected to bring a quarter of an inch of rain or less, but the forecast worsens a day later.

A preliminary report early Monday morning from the weather agency said strong to severe storms could roll into the region Tuesday and continue through Wednesday and into Thursday. The chance of thunderstorms increases Tuesday afternoon and is likely to remain in the forecast the following two days.

While the entire state is under a slight risk of severe weather Tuesday, most of the state — including Louisville, Lexington and the entire western portion of Kentucky, along with the southern half of Indiana — is under an enhanced risk Wednesday.

A cold front is expected to follow the storms. As of Monday, high temperatures for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are in the upper 60s, with a 20-30% chance of rain each day.

Here's a quick look at the National Weather Service of Louisville's forecast for the rest of the week, as of Monday morning.

Louisville weather forecast

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day, with chances increasing after 2 p.m. High near 83 degrees. Some rain possible overnight as well.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day, especially after 2 p.m. High near 83 degrees. More rain expected overnight, with 1-2 inches of precipitation possible.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day, especially between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. High near 77 degrees. Partly cloudy conditions expected overnight.

Friday: High near 67 degrees, 20% chance of rain after 2 p.m.

Louisville weather radar

