Rainy day across Southwest Florida

A light rain fall downtown Fort Myers on Friday, March 22, 2024. A system is moving through southern Florida and is dropping copious amounts of precipitation on the state.

The raincoats and umbrellas popped up on the streets of downtown Fort Myers on Friday as a steady rain saturated the area. A large system moved through the area bringing a wet and cloud-filled day.

The system with pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms covered the lower half of Florida as it slowly moved east. The system is expected to move through Southwest Florida by Saturday morning. Temperatures are hovering in the mid-60s to the lower 70s.

