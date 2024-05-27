Rainfall Reports 5/26/24

Here are some of the rainfall reports after a soggy Sunday morning.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

HAVE A REPORT TO SHARE? CLICK HERE.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville – 0.00″

Champaign County:

Homer – 1.72″

Urbana – 1.23″

Champaign – 0.74″

Mahomet – 0.64″

Savoy – 0.62″

Foosland – 0.61″

Sidney – 0.60″

Sadorus – 0.42″

St. Joseph – 0.27″

Christian County:

Pana – 0.87″

Edinburg – 0.34″



Clark County:

Coles County:

Mattoon – 0.72″

Charleston – 0.58″

Morrisonville – 0.25″



Crawford County:

Cumberland County:

De Witt County:

Clinton – 0.60″

Farmer City – 0.52″

Douglas County:

Newman – 0.96″

Tuscola – 0.48″

Camargo – 0.43″

Edgar County:

Kansas – 0.81″

Paris – 0.57″

Effingham County:

Watson – 1.38″

Teutopolis – 1.13″

Effingham – 0.77″

Fayette County:

St. Elmo – 1.45″

Ford County:

Gibson City – 1.03″

Iroquois County:

Clifton – 0.95″

Chebanse – 0.90″

Clifton- 0.77″

Ashkum – 0.66″

Milford – 0.54″

Watseka – 0.51″

Jasper County:

Yale – 1.31″

Livingston County:

Chatsworth – 2.00″

Pontiac – 0.90″

Chatsworth – 0.42″

Logan County:

Lincoln – 0.59″

Beason – 0.45″

Hartsburg – 0.14″

New Holland – 0.10″

Chestnut – 0.08″

Macoupin County:

Eagarville – 0.74″

Girard – 0.16″

Macon County:

Oreana – 0.74″

Illiopolis – 0.25″

McLean County:

Ellsworth – 1.19″

Arrowsmith – 0.96″

Normal – 0.70″

Bloomington – 0.64″

Carlock – 0.33″

Heyworth – 0.25″

Le Roy – 0.24″



Menard County:

Petersburg – 0.32″

Montgomery County:



Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 0.03″

Moultrie County:

Arthur – 0.75″

Piatt County:

Cerro Gordo – 0.44″

Monticello – 0.32″

White Heath – 0.26″

Sangamon County:

Springfield – 0.29″

Williamsville – 0.01″

Shelby County:

Shelbyville – 0.64″

Vermilion County:

Fithian – 0.70″

Henning – 0.68″

Collison – 0.65″

Danville – 0.60″

Georgetown – 0.53″

Hoopeston – 0.51″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Earl Park – 0.88″

Fountain County:

Covington – 0.63″

Parke County:

Rockville – .60″

Vermillion County:

Newport -0.62″

Warren County:

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.