Rainfall Reports 5/26/24

Adam Sherwinski
Here are some of the rainfall reports after a soggy Sunday morning.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:
Arenzville – 0.00″

Champaign County:
Homer – 1.72″
Urbana – 1.23″
Champaign – 0.74″
Mahomet – 0.64″
Savoy – 0.62″
Foosland – 0.61″
Sidney – 0.60″
Sadorus – 0.42″
St. Joseph – 0.27″

Christian County:
Pana – 0.87″
Edinburg – 0.34″

Clark County:

Coles County:
Mattoon – 0.72″
Charleston – 0.58″
Morrisonville – 0.25″

Crawford County:

Cumberland County:

De Witt County:
Clinton – 0.60″
Farmer City – 0.52″

Douglas County:
Newman – 0.96″
Tuscola – 0.48″
Camargo – 0.43″
Edgar County:
Kansas – 0.81″
Paris – 0.57″

Effingham County:
Watson – 1.38″
Teutopolis – 1.13″
Effingham – 0.77″

Fayette County:
St. Elmo – 1.45″

Ford County:
Gibson City – 1.03″

Iroquois County:
Clifton – 0.95″
Chebanse – 0.90″
Clifton- 0.77″
Ashkum – 0.66″
Milford – 0.54″
Watseka – 0.51″

Jasper County:
Yale – 1.31″

Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 2.00″
Pontiac – 0.90″
Chatsworth – 0.42″

Logan County:
Lincoln – 0.59″
Beason – 0.45″
Hartsburg – 0.14″
New Holland – 0.10″
Chestnut – 0.08″

Macoupin County:
Eagarville – 0.74″
Girard – 0.16″

Macon County:
Oreana – 0.74″
Illiopolis – 0.25″

McLean County:
Ellsworth – 1.19″
Arrowsmith – 0.96″
Normal – 0.70″
Bloomington – 0.64″
Carlock – 0.33″
Heyworth – 0.25″
Le Roy – 0.24″

Menard County:
Petersburg – 0.32″

Montgomery County:

Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 0.03″

Moultrie County:
Arthur – 0.75″

Piatt County:
Cerro Gordo – 0.44″
Monticello – 0.32″
White Heath – 0.26″

Sangamon County:
Springfield – 0.29″
Williamsville – 0.01″

Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 0.64″

Vermilion County:
Fithian – 0.70″
Henning – 0.68″
Collison – 0.65″
Danville – 0.60″
Georgetown – 0.53″
Hoopeston – 0.51″

INDIANA:

Benton County:
Earl Park – 0.88″

Fountain County:
Covington – 0.63″

Parke County:
Rockville – .60″

Vermillion County:
Newport -0.62″

Warren County:

