Rainfall for May 2024 was well above normal in Middle TN!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Besides the severe weather events during the month of May, rainfall was well above normal in Middle Tennessee, especially in Clarksville, which finished the month more than 8 inches above normal.

Here are the statistics for the three official National Weather Service rain gauges in Middle Tennessee:

Nashville received 7.15 inches of rain, which is 2.13 inches above the average of 5.02 inches for the month of May. For the year, Nashville is 2.01 inches above normal as of the end of May.

In Clarksville, Outlaw Field received a whopping 12.93 inches of rain, which is 8.03 inches higher than the average of 4.90 inches for the month of May. For the year, Clarksville is 7.58 inches above normal as of the end of May.

On the Cumberland Plateau, Crossville received 10.10 inches, which is 4.92 inches higher than the average of 5.18 inches for the month of May. For the year, Crossville is 2.67 inches above normal as of the end of May.

So, what’s the outlook for this summer?

(Courtesy: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 33-40% chance for above-normal precipitation in Middle Tennessee and south Kentucky for June, July, and August.

For the rest of the year, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting either below-normal precipitation or equal chances for above or below-normal precipitation.

