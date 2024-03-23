When it Raines, it pours: Civil War scholarship and Alabama Unionists

There are, in fact, many anecdotes in the 541-page antidote to the embarrassment occasioned by the realization that the War and its post-hoc, “Lost Cause” rationalizations represented a 100 year-long betrayal of America, one that used to be reflected in Alabama history books used in our public schools and in the exhibition space devoted to the war in the Alabama Department of Archives and History, the first and the most biased one in the United States.

Howell Raines with his new book "Silent Cavalry: How Union Soldiers Helped Sherman Burn Atlanta — and Then Got Written Out of History," during a visit to NewSouth Bookstore in Montgomery on February 4, 2024.

A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist from Birmingham who worked for Southern newspapers, after he was graduated from Birmingham-Southern College in the early '60s, Raines learned early in life that he was “descended from [Southern] soldiers who fought to preserve the Union rather than to defend slavery” (43). The book is about how he came to such a realization and what he has done to lift the First Alabama Cavalry from the “lost” pages of history and thereby to recall in detail the story of the North Alabamians who “seceded” from the fourth state to join the CSA and fought at great personal sacrifice for the Union during the War that generated three amendments to the U.S. Constitution, effecting a second American Revolution.

Growing up in Montgomery in the '40s and '50s, I came to be aware of “the free state of Winston” County, Alabama, whence came my friend-to-be Judge Frank M. Johnson. However, I had no idea how widespread was the refusal of Alabamians in at least eight other counties to support the unlawful rebellion. Not only did they refuse to fight to preserve slavery; many of them joined the Union Army and resisted with arms. Shockingly to many in the South, more than 2,000 of them constituted the First Alabama Cavalry, joining Sherman’s burning of Atlanta in 1864 and his “marching through Georgia” and the Carolinas shortly thereafter – before they were literally “written out of history.”

The latter story constitutes the major revelation of the book, for I’d long been taught that “free states” had little effect on the outcome of the War. In fact, as Raines reports, “the First Alabama was selected for [a] … signal honor for its contributions to the Union war effort, after Sherman took Savannah … in December, 1864,” presenting it as a Christmas present for President Lincoln. It was “given the place of honor in the parade down the main street of town … that culminated the March [from Atlanta] to the Sea” (292). But, it’s been left out of mainstream histories, local and national. Once he learned of his own family’s connection to it all, he had to tell the story.

But the book isn’t just about the Unionists in the author’s family tree. It’s a memoir of a great journalist and his running commentary on the sad, serious racial history of Alabama, from North to South. It’s also a literary dissection of the “Lost Cause Movement” that poisoned Southern history from Reconstruction in the 1860s to the 1970s. Key figures in the “reign of error,” as the author labels it, included Shelby Foote, the Southern historian whom Ken Burns’ Civil War series for PBS made a rich cultural hero; Confederate officer Jubal Early, “perhaps the most influential figure in nineteenth century Civil War writing …”; and author and profligate journalist, Edward Alfred Pollard, peddler of “soft-core racism”; and prime-mover in Lost Cause mythology in the decades after the War. Whey they died, historiography “passed to William A. Dunning at Columbia University, and his followers. As Raines sums it up, “while Lost Cause was a Virginia invention, named by … Pollard and forged into a publicity instrument by Early, it was transformed into a national cultural and academic movement by Ivy Leaguers and a colorful set of enablers in Alabama and adjoining states” (349). Encompassed in the latter were Thomas and Marie Bankhead Owen, the first and second directors of the ADAH, the former of whom colluded with Dunning to help “southernize” the American Historical Association and made state archives in the South the physical embodiment of the Lost Cause Movement. They accomplished it all too well (353-54).

Thereafter, Raines praises the corrective work of ADAH Exec. Directors Ed Bridges and Steve Murray, before narrating the story of how Dunning et al. arranged to neutralize the impact of a speech at a NYC AHA conference of Black historian and political scientist Dr. W.E.D. DuBois. He was one of the few men in the country able and willing to take on the Lost Cause scholars effectively. DuBois came, he spoke, he saw his speech printed in the AHA journal, and then he saw nothing further about it, for the establishment had conspired not to respond to it, thereby leaving it in the bound journals of libraries across the land. I had not heard of DuBois’ address until I read Raines’ book.

In concluding, the Birmingham journalist-author with a national reputation observes that he would not have been able to write his expose without the “growing school of Civil War scholars who are younger than I by a generation or more. I stand on the[ir shoulders … as well. Their work shows that truth can eventually leak out of the seams of ‘accepted’ history. It also shows the long reach of omissions, distortions, and subterfuges like those nurtured in the Alabama Department of Archives and History. We are still not out of the long shadow of the Dunning School and Gone with the Wind, as the wannabe neo-Confederate from New York City showed us while he was president” (466-67; he’s referring to 45). Alabama and Southern public school textbooks still too often reflect Lost Causism, and white legislators seem to want to keep it way; to have it otherwise is to introduce “divisive concepts” into the curriculum.

You can let your Civil War memories lie, Dear Reader, or you can shake them up by sprinkling over them the pleasure of reading Silent Cavalry. But, beware: In this case when it Raines, it pours.

Jim Vickrey, a native Montgomerian, is a retired lawyer, university president and professor emeritus of Troy University, who spent most of his career in higher education.

