It rained a lot in May. See which parts of the state got the most rainfall.

Above-normal rainfall has drenched Iowa in recent months, helping rid the state of drought for the first time in nearly four years.

Now, only portions of the state are considered “abnormally dry,” largely in central Iowa and into northeastern Iowa, a U.S. Drought Monitor report found the last week of May.

In addition to helping alleviate Iowa’s long drought, May is likely to make the 10 wettest Mays on record for the state, said state climatologist Justin Glisan.

Here’s how much rain Iowans faced in May.

What are the rainfall totals for Des Moines in May?

The Des Moines airport recorded 6.05 inches of rain in May.

The area surrounding Des Moines largely saw anywhere between 5 to 10 inches of rain, including:

Ames: 8.96 inches

Ankeny: 6 inches

Indianola: 10.06 inches

Perry: 5.62 inches

What are the rainfall totals for Iowa in May?

Precipitation totals in Iowa from May 1 to May 31, 2024.

Algona and Harlan experienced at least 10 inches of rain in May. Just west of Waterloo, which saw at least 10 inches of rain, was one of several, small pockets in the state boasting about 12 inches of rain.

Other portions of the state, including north of Cedar Rapids and northeast of Council Bluffs, saw 10-12 inches of rain.

Eastern parts of the state saw some of the lowest rainfall totals.

Clinton and southward, including Davenport, largely saw rainfall totals between 2 and 6 inches.

Some of the top rainfall totals in Iowa for May 2024 include:

Iowa Falls: 12.32 inches

Little Sioux: 11.59 inches

Algona: 10.78 inches

Stanley: 10.3 inches

Underwood: 10.2 inches

Waterloo: 10.04 inches

Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: See Iowa rainfall totals across Iowa in May