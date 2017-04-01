Rainbow-painted pad on sale

A rainbow home that looks just like a painting has been listed for $499,000. Located at 556 S. Vista Oro in Palm Springs, Calif., the property is unique, to say the least. The eccentric 1937 Spanish home belongs to Carl Tookey and Gregg Featherston, who purchased the property when it was painted plain white.

Adding more than a splash of color, the creative couple took inspiration from their travels around the world, including to Buckingham Palace. The colorful cottage comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms and covers a total of 1,664 square feet, according to Curbed.com. And the 0.12-acre grounds include a pool and a stone courtyard. (Caters News)

