Rain and wind moving into Northern California today and staying unsettled into the weekend
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at when the rain will arrive today and how long it will last into the weekend in Northern California.
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at when the rain will arrive today and how long it will last into the weekend in Northern California.
You don't have to worry about eating your dyed Easter eggs...unless you use this type of paint.
For Tesla, a combination of poor guidance, a tough selling environment in China, and more drama from CEO Elon Musk led the EV maker — which topped $750 billion in market cap to start the year — to shed over $200 billion since Jan. 1.
Today's homebuyers need to earn six figures to comfortably afford a typical US home — an 80% jump from 2020.
Activision is reportedly in the midst of investigating a hacking campaign that's stealing log-in credentials from people playing its games.
Frankie Montas delivered on the mound and Nick Martini was the unlikely hero at the plate as the Reds met the high expectations entering this season.
Between the 11-3 Orioles victory and the message of new owner David Rubenstein, it was all "positivity and optimism" for the O's and their fans.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
Apple will finally launch new iPads in early May, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Expected are a new iPad Pro with an OLED display and a faster iPad Air, including a 12.9-inch model for the first time in that lineup.
Carter talks to Yahoo Entertainment about “Wonder Woman 3” falling apart, the sisterhood she formed with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot, and her TV version of “Wonder Woman” turning 50 next year.
This breakfast sandwich maker has 18,000+ more rave reviews on Amazon.
This essential is strong enough to tackle thick doughs yet flexible enough to get into the corners of your mixing bowl.
Over 11,000 slumbering shoppers praised these 'hotel-quality' sleep cushions for their 'soft and comfortable' support.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
The platform, formerly Twitter, is working on an addition to its Communities feature that would let X users create groups for X-rated material, according to app researchers. Researcher Daniel Buchuk of Watchful, which analyzes app development and performance, found the feature through reverse engineering the app. An independent researcher, Nima Owji, also spotted the feature in development last month.
This morning, Skyflow announced that it has raised a $30 million Series B extension led by Khosla Ventures. The deal is interesting on a number of fronts, including the round's structure and how Skyflow has been impacted by the growth of AI. The new capital comes after Skyflow expanded its data privacy business to support new AI technologies last year.
Want that Taylor Swift red lip classic thing that you like? This universally flattering liquid formula will get you there.
After the team embarrassed itself earlier in the season, the Pelicans have found an identity and worked their way into the championship conversation.
The organization had the best of intentions, but the constantly changing landscape left it in no man's land.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
Baseball fans, are you ready for Opening Day? Let's play ball!