Rain Wednesday could bring Ocean, Monmouth flooding: When will rain be at its worst?

Ocean and Monmouth counties could see some flooding Wednesday, with rain expected to continue through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

With between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain, there is potential for some urban and small stream flooding, Paul Fitzsimmons, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said. A flood watch is in effect starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

"We're not looking at anything major," he said.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks, and areas with poor drainage could see some issues, Fitzsimmons said.

Most of the rain will come later Wednesday afternoon and evening, he said. Then, it will wind back down to some light showers and drizzle overnight into Thursday morning.

"It's not going to be a sudden end," he said.

Temperatures will stay relatively mild, according to Fitzsimmons, so there are no winter weather concerns.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Flood watch in effect for Monmouth, Ocean counties