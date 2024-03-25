Rain totals and lakes rise after storms across the Wichita Falls region

Weekend rain helped Wichita Falls surge well ahead of its normal precipitation totals for this time of year.

Wichita Falls officially got 1.52 inches of precipitation Sunday night through early Monday. So far in 2024 the city has received 7.11 inches of rain compared to the average of 4.21 inches by this date.

North Texas has another small chance of rain on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms over the weekend increased Wichita Falls' rainfall totals and helped lake levels rise.

The combined levels for lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo rose 0.2 percent this week to bring the level to an even 56 percent.

Wichita Falls water customers remain under the Stage One Drought Watch water restrictions.

Lake Kemp, which also provides water to Wichita Falls, was 72.8 percent full Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had predicted the possibility of a wetter than normal spring in North Texas because of the influence of an El Nino event. However, NOAA also warned a La Nina event may begin this summer, bringing hotter and drier weather.

That could set the stage of dangerous wildfires as vegetation that benefitted from early rain dries out.

North Texans could see a temperature dip into the upper 30s Wednesday night before daytime highs gradually warm into the 80s by the weekend.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Rain totals and lakes rise after storms across the region