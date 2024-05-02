Rain, thunderstorms remain in Austin forecast this weekend, National Weather Service says

Chances for thunderstorms are set to continue in the Austin area Thursday through the weekend, bringing plenty of rain and possible fog to the region.

There is a 40% chance of showers Thursday morning, some of which could be severe. Thursday's high is expected to be 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of showers lowers to 20% in the evening when the low drops to 72.

Heavy fog is anticipated Friday morning. Thunderstorms are expected late Friday night, with a 20% chance of rain. The high Friday is forecast to be 85 degrees, with a low of 69.

Thunderstorms to remain in Austin over weekend

The weather doesn't seem likely to improve in Austin on Saturday and Sunday, according to the weather service's forecast.

There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout Saturday, and wind gusts could reach 20 mph. The high is predicted to be 85 degrees, and the low is forecast as 70 degrees.

The 20% chance of rain continues into Sunday, according to the forecast, but conditions are expected to be partly sunny. Sunday's high and low temperatures are expected to nearly match Saturday's.

Rain appears to leave Austin Monday, Tuesday

Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high of 88 degrees and a low of 73. Tuesday is partly sunny, with a high of 93.

