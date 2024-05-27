Tornado Warning issued in Schuylkill County

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Weather Service (NWS) announced Monday evening a Tornado Warning for Schuylkill County.

The tornado warning will be in place until 8:30 p.m., according to the NWS.

The NWS warns residents that possible flying debris could be dangerous for those caught without shelter and mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed.

The NWS also says residents in the area to move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.

If you are outdoors, in a car, or in a mobile home, the NWS advises to move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from possible debris.

A potentially stormy Memorial Day afternoon and evening for northeast and central Pennsylvania!

A warm front has lifted through the region with a warm and humid air mass, helping to set the stage for showers and thunderstorms.

There is also a lot of wind shear in the atmosphere (wind direction changing with height), which is another key ingredient for thunderstorm development.

In addition, we have had some breaks of sunshine this morning, which will add fuel for thunderstorms to possibly become strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, hail, and downpours, which may lead to flash flooding. There is also the threat for an isolated tornado or two that can’t be ruled out!

Any shower or thunderstorm this evening will taper off and give way to a partly cloudy sky.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.

