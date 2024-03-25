Rain, thunderstorms and even hail are possible this week in Milwaukee, NWS says

Following Friday's springtime snowfall, Milwaukee is expected to see heavy rainfall and warmer temperatures to kick off this week.

A half-inch to an inch of precipitation is "very likely" over the next two days, and the National Weather Service forecasts a 30-35% chance of more than an inch of rain, local NWS meteorologist Michaela Heeren said.

Rain is expected to begin late Monday morning and could continue through Tuesday evening. Thunderstorms and small hail are also possible on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the forecast.

Monday will be mild and breezy, with rain beginning mid-morning in Milwaukee

Showers are expected to develop in southwestern Wisconsin and move east into the Milwaukee area throughout the morning, Heeren said. Rainfall is expected to start in Milwaukee between 10 a.m. and noon Monday.

Steady rainfall should continue throughout the day, with peak rainfall occurring Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, according to the NWS forecast.

Monday will warm from around 40 degrees in the morning to a high around 55 by the mid-afternoon due to southeasterly winds. Winds will be around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Milwaukee could see hail and thunderstorms on Tuesday

"Early Tuesday morning, we're looking at some minor instability. So, perhaps a couple of thunderstorms might roll their way through the area," Heeren said. "Potentially, if we do get enough instability, we might see a couple of small pockets of what we like to call 'Dippin' Dot-sized' hail."

(This nickname refers to Dippin' Dots ice cream, which comes in tiny sphere-shaped pieces about the size of styrofoam pellets).

Thunderstorms are most likely in the pre-dawn hours early Tuesday morning but could last through mid-day, Heeren continued.

Rain is expected to taper off by Tuesday evening, ending by 7 p.m. Like Monday, Tuesday should see temps in the 40s in the morning and afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Breezy winds with gusts as high as 30 mph will continue as well.

Wednesday will be sunny but colder in Milwaukee

The rain is expected to have ceased by Wednesday, and mostly sunny skies are in the forecast. However, Milwaukee will see colder temps due to a cold front coming in overnight, Heeren said. Wednesday's forecast features a high around 40 degrees and a low of 27.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee weather will be rainy; thunderstorms, hail possible