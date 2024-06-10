Rain, storms possible this week after record-setting heat over weekend, and 'severe dought'

Potential rounds of widespread showers and thunderstorms could put "a significant dent” in worsening drought conditions and regular record-setting high temperatures on the Treasure Coast, a meteorologist said.

Tropical weather conditions were forecast to begin moving north from the Caribbean over the state Monday and bring increased rain and storm chances, which could lead to “drought conditions reversing to flooding concerns" in some areas by the end of the week, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Melbourne said.

“Deep tropical moisture is going to begin seeding northward over the peninsula,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist Will Ulrich.

Throughout the week, he said the conditions could lead to multiple rounds of widespread showers (and) thunderstorms, with “multiple opportunities” of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, totaling an expected 5 to 8 inches on the Treasure Coast.

Forecasts show an increased chance of rain and thunderstorms from a weather system pushing tropical moisture north over the peninsula Monday, said a National Weather Service meteorologist on Monday June 10, 2024.

“That would put a significant dent into the ongoing drought in those communities,” Ulrich said.

Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties are under what the U.S. Drought Monitor lists as a "D2" severe drought, which Ulrich said is multiple months with no to little rain, greater wildfire chances and lower water tables.

“All of this rain forecasted this week is going to be beneficial for the most part,” he said. “There are some locations that may get excessive rainfall over the next five days.”

What were drought conditions could become flood conditions especially in low-lying areas with poor drainage.

Ulrich said the weather pattern was an example of his motto: “When it comes to Florida weather, there’s no such thing as normal.”

Instead, he said, it's “a tale of two extremes.”

A 2002 study looking at central Florida seasonal weather patterns described a subtropical climate type with a dry season and a summer-like wet season, which typically begins in late May, but occasionally June, or even as late as July.

“Those drought conditions have worsened on the Treasure Coast because of the dry spring and late start to wet season,” Ulrich said.

The drought conditions during the months of March, April and May ranked as the fourth-driest springtime on record for Fort Pierce; the 12th driest for Stuart; and 14th driest for Vero Beach, he said.

Typically, the Vero Beach area receives just under 11 inches of rain during those months, but this year he said it only recorded about 5.5 inches.

Fort Pierce received just under 4 inches of what is typically a nearly 10-inch rainfall during March, April and May.

Stuart usually gets nearly 13 inches of rain in that time period, but this year, just 6 inches.

Some coastal areas have seen sporadic showers, but Ulrich said most recent rainfall has been in the inland, rural areas west of Interstate 95, because of coastal sea breezes creating disturbances.

Dry conditions were worsened by an "unusually warm June,” following what Ulrich said was “…the warmest May on record.”

Over the weekend, heat records were set in Vero Beach and Fort Pierce.

A 75-year-old heat record was broken in Fort Pierce on Saturday when the mercury shot up to 97 degrees. The previous record for June 8 was set in 1949, with 95 degrees.

Sunday, Vero Beach broke a 73-year-old heat record, when it hit 95 degrees. The previous record for June 9 was 94 degrees set in 1951, Ulrich said.

